World News
2024-08-04 | 09:06
High views
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons

The United States is moving aircraft carrier to the Middle East purely for defensive reasons, Reuters reported on Sunday citing White House’s Jonathan Finer.


Reuters

