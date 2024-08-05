Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

World News
2024-08-05 | 02:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia raises terror threat level to &#39;probable&#39; from &#39;possible&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

Australia on Monday raised its terror threat level to "probable" from "possible", citing an increase in extremist views in the country leading to a more than 50% chance of the planning of an onshore attack in the next 12 months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had raised the country's threat level following advice from security services, but said there was no imminent threat of an attack.

"The advice that we have received is that more Australians are embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies and it is our responsibility to be vigilant," he told a news conference.

Mike Burgess, director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country's main intelligence agency, said tensions in the Middle East, including a conflict between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 7, were a contributing factor to raising the threat level.

"The conflict has fuelled grievances, promoted protests, undermined social cohesion, and elevated intolerance," he said.

Reuters

World News

Australia

Terror

Threat

Extremism

Attack

LBCI Next
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour

LBCI
World News
04:55

Bangladesh PM has left Dhaka palace for 'safer place'

LBCI
World News
04:34

Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide

LBCI
World News
03:01

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage

LBCI
World News
01:20

Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300

LBCI
World News
03:01

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More