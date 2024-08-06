UK's Keir Starmer says expects 'substantive' sentencing over riots

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that he expected "substantive sentencing" for rioters, a week after an explosion of violence blamed on right-wing extremists following the stabbing death of three girls.



"I'm now expecting substantive sentencing before the end of this week, that should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online," he said in televised comments after a crisis meeting.



AFP





