VP pick Walz: Trump doesn't know 'first thing' about serving US
World News
2024-08-06 | 23:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
VP pick Walz: Trump doesn't know 'first thing' about serving US
Kamala Harris' newly announced running mate, Tim Walz, assailed Republican White House nominee Donald Trump as being too selfish to serve Americans as the Democratic pair made their first joint campaign appearance on Tuesday.
"Donald Trump -- he sees the world differently. He doesn't know the first thing about service because he's too busy serving himself," Walz told a packed arena in Philadelphia.
AFP
World News
Kamala Harris
Tim Walz
]Republican
White House
Donald Trump
United States
