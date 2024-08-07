VP pick Walz: Trump doesn't know 'first thing' about serving US

2024-08-06 | 23:56
VP pick Walz: Trump doesn&#39;t know &#39;first thing&#39; about serving US
VP pick Walz: Trump doesn't know 'first thing' about serving US

Kamala Harris' newly announced running mate, Tim Walz, assailed Republican White House nominee Donald Trump as being too selfish to serve Americans as the Democratic pair made their first joint campaign appearance on Tuesday.

"Donald Trump -- he sees the world differently. He doesn't know the first thing about service because he's too busy serving himself," Walz told a packed arena in Philadelphia.

AFP

World News

Kamala Harris

Tim Walz

]Republican

White House

Donald Trump

United States

