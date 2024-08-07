UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East

David Lammy, UK's Foreign Secretary, posted on his 'X' account about his recent conversation with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.



Lammy highlighted the long-standing friendship and partnership between the United Kingdom and Austria, emphasizing their continued cooperation on shared issues such as the economy and global security.



David Lammy added in his statement on 'X': "On the escalations in the Middle East, we agreed on the need for all parties to show maximum restraint. The UK is clear on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, hostages to be freed, and for humanitarian aid to get in."