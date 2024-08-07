News
New Bangladesh Police Chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology
World News
2024-08-07 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New Bangladesh Police Chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology
Bangladesh's newly appointed Police Chief offered an apology for the conduct of officers during deadly protests and vowed an "impartial" probe into the killings.
"We are committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation into every recent killing of students, common people, and the police," Inspector General of Police Md. Mainul Islam told reporters a day after he was appointed following the prime minister's ouster.
AFP
World News
Bangladesh
Police
Protests
Apology
Killing
