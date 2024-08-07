US wants to know Ukraine 'objectives' in Russia incursion

2024-08-07
US wants to know Ukraine &#39;objectives&#39; in Russia incursion
US wants to know Ukraine 'objectives' in Russia incursion

The White House said Wednesday it was contacting key US ally Ukraine to learn more about the "objectives" of Kyiv's most serious cross-border incursion into Russian territory in months.

"We're going to reach out to the Ukrainian military to learn more about their objectives," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about the operation that has prompted the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

