Thousands rally against racism in several UK cities: AFP

2024-08-07 | 16:00
Thousands rally against racism in several UK cities: AFP
Thousands rally against racism in several UK cities: AFP

Thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets in several English cities on Wednesday to oppose violent far-right demonstrations that have gripped the country in recent days.

Several thousand people gathered in the Walthamstow area of north London to counter a far-right protest that had been announced for there, an AFP journalist said, while similar rallies took place in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool.

AFP
 
 

