Russian forces must press on to Ukraine's Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolayiv, Kyiv, and further, Russia's deputy security council head and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.



Commenting on the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region, Medvedev said that Moscow's operation should no longer aim to secure the territories Moscow considers its own and that Russia will stop advancing only when it finds it beneficial to do so.



Reuters