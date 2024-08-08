News
US State Dept notes: Israel revoking Norwegian diplomats' status not 'helpful'
World News
2024-08-08 | 13:40
US State Dept notes: Israel revoking Norwegian diplomats' status not 'helpful'
The United States on Thursday criticized ally Israel for revoking the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority, saying Oslo has played an important role in the Middle East.
"We don't think steps to prevent them from playing that role are particularly helpful," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Norway
United States
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Middle East
