News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine volunteers evacuate residents near Kursk region
World News
2024-08-10 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ukraine volunteers evacuate residents near Kursk region
Ukrainian volunteers evacuated dozens of residents and their pets from the northern Sumy region in anticipation of more Russian attacks in response to Ukraine's cross-border military incursion into the Kursk region.
The residents trundled toward the pick-up point, their overflowing carrier bags loaded onto carts, as Russian forces intensified aerial guided bomb attacks.
"There was such heavy shelling yesterday from the other side of the border," she said. "The lamp and ceiling started to fall."
She said she had untied her neighbors' dogs and let them go free when it became apparent they would not be returning anytime soon.
Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artiukh ordered 28 villages evacuated from a 10-km (six-mile) zone hugging the border. National police said on Friday that 20,000 would have to leave.
Evacuee Serhiy Kozak said residents of the eight houses making up his village of Basivka had seen enough of war, launched when the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
"Some houses have been hit twice, others three times," he said. "There was another hit around this in the morning, and I jumped out. And just before four, another hit. Panes of glass shattered. What else is there to say?"
Kozak said the latest attacks involved planes flying in over the border from Kursk region. "They dropped a load of ammunition at Basivka, diverted, and left. The same with helicopters, they fly over the border and start shelling."
The evacuees, many relying on canes for support, were helped into mini-vans by volunteers in bullet proof vests and taken to reception centres outside the danger zone. Pets were hoisted in alongside them, one dog stuffed into a small carrier bag.
Ukrainian officials have remained largely silent about the incursion into Kursk region, but unofficial reports from both sides note that four days into the operation they are advancing.
Volunteer Vlad Polyansky from the group SOS East said 24 people were picked up and transported throughout the day on Friday.
"With the operation going on in Kursk region, hardly anyone would think that Moscow is going to like this," he said. "We expect the shelling of border areas to get worse."
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
War
Kursk
Attack
Next
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
US to lift ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-07
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
World News
2024-08-07
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
0
World News
2024-08-08
Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says
World News
2024-08-08
Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
0
World News
06:15
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
World News
06:15
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
0
World News
03:26
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
World News
03:26
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:46
Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says
Middle East News
00:46
Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says
0
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
3
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More