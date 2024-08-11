Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters

Several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday in Syria, a US official told Reuters, in the second major attack in recent days against US forces amid soaring tensions in the Middle East.



The US military initially assessed no casualties in the drone attack, but a more in-depth review found that some personnel had minor injuries including smoke inhalation and moved some to a different location.



The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity on Saturday, said none of the injuries were serious but some personnel were also being examined for traumatic brain injuries.



Several troops were moved to a different location for further evaluation, the official added.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the official said, but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Iran-backed groups.



Reuters



