Mohamed Bashir Abu Numo, head of the Sudanese government delegation, announced on Sunday that the consultative meetings with the US in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ended without an agreement on the participation of a Sudanese government delegation in the scheduled talks in Geneva on August 14.



On Friday, a Sudanese government delegation traveled to Jeddah to consult with the US regarding its invitation to negotiations to end the 15-month war between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.



Reuters