Greece orders evacuations near Athens over wildfires: Fire brigade

World News
2024-08-12 | 00:32
Greece orders evacuations near Athens over wildfires: Fire brigade
Greece orders evacuations near Athens over wildfires: Fire brigade

The fire brigade said that Greece ordered the evacuation Monday of multiple communities northeast of Athens as wildfires raged.

"Forest fire near you. Follow the authorities' instructions," said SMS messages sent to people in the Attica region, indicating in which direction to flee.

AFP

World News

Greece

Evacuation

Wildfire

Athens

