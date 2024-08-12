Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region

2024-08-12 | 05:27
Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region
Russia widens evacuations in Ukraine incursion region

Russia is evacuating residents from another district in the Kursk border region, the governor said on Monday as the army fights a Ukrainian incursion for a seventh day.

"About the situation in the Belovsky district: The regional command center has decided to evacuate residents," Governor Alexei Smirnov said on social media, referring to an area with a population of over 14,000.

AFP

World News

Russia

Evacuation

Incursion

Ukraine

Kursk

Border

