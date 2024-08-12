News
New evacuations ordered in Athens fire
World News
2024-08-12 | 07:49
New evacuations ordered in Athens fire
Additional evacuations were ordered in Greece's capital, Athens, on Monday as a huge wildfire crept closer to the city's suburbs.
The mayor of Halandri, a large municipality in northeast Athens, told state TV he had ordered an evacuation of areas closest to the fire as the flames "were really close."
AFP
World News
Greece
Wildfire
Athens
Fire
Climate
