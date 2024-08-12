News
Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement
World News
2024-08-12 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement
The European Union on Monday said four countries would send firefighters to Greece after it requested assistance to combat a massive wildfire burning through Athens suburbs.
"The EU civil protection mechanism was activated upon request of the Greek authorities," EU spokesman Balazs Ujvari said in a statement, adding that Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania were sending units to help.
AFP
World News
European Union
Firefighters
Greece
Wildfire
Athens
