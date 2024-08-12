Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement

2024-08-12 | 10:43
Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement
Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement

The European Union on Monday said four countries would send firefighters to Greece after it requested assistance to combat a massive wildfire burning through Athens suburbs.

"The EU civil protection mechanism was activated upon request of the Greek authorities," EU spokesman Balazs Ujvari said in a statement, adding that Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania were sending units to help.

