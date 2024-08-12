Biden speaks to French, German, Italian, UK leaders on Middle East tensions : White House

World News
2024-08-12 | 13:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden speaks to French, German, Italian, UK leaders on Middle East tensions : White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden speaks to French, German, Italian, UK leaders on Middle East tensions : White House

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy on Monday to discuss tensions in the Middle East including Iran's threats to attack Israel, the White House said.

"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that Washington shared Israeli assessments that any attack "could be this week."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Joe Biden

Britain

France

Germany

Italy

Middle East

Iran

Israel

White House

LBCI Next
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Belgorod amid Ukraine offensive: Governor
Greece orders evacuations near Athens over wildfires: Fire brigade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:05

Earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude strikes Southern California

LBCI
World News
15:56

UK's Starmer urges Iran to 'refrain from attacking Israel'

LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More