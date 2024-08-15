White House seems to walk back Biden's call for Venezuela election

2024-08-15 | 15:43
White House seems to walk back Biden&#39;s call for Venezuela election
White House seems to walk back Biden's call for Venezuela election

The White House on Thursday appeared to walk back an earlier call by President Joe Biden suggesting that he backed new elections in Venezuela, saying he was speaking to the "absurdity" of President Nicolas Maduro's claim of election victory.

"The president was speaking to the absurdity of Maduro and his representatives not coming clean about the July 28 elections," a White House spokesman said, adding that it was "abundantly clear" that the opposition had won.

AFP
 

