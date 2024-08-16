Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call

World News
2024-08-16 | 00:34
High views
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel's war in Gaza, but the former president also criticized ceasefire demands.

"He knows what he's doing, I did encourage him to get this over with," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "It has to get over with fast. ... Get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop; the killing has to stop."

Trump was referring to his meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in late July when Netanyahu visited the United States. He also met President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during his trip.

In an event later on Thursday about tackling antisemitism, Trump criticized Biden and Harris' months-long calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"From the start, Harris has worked to tie Israel's hand behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding ceasefire," Trump said, adding it "would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch a new October 7 style attack."

Trump added: "I will give Israel the support that it needs to win, but I do want them to win fast."

In the same event, Trump also labeled pro-Palestinian supporters calling for an end to US support for Israel's war as "pro-Hamas thugs" and "jihad sympathizers." He threatened to arrest and deport them from the US if he became president.

Netanyahu's office and Trump both separately denied on Thursday an Axios report that said they had spoken the previous day about Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

War

Gaza

Ceasefire

