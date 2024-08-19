Russian FM says 'clear' that US ordered Nord Stream attacks

World News
2024-08-19 | 06:01
High views
0min
Russian FM says 'clear' that US ordered Nord Stream attacks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday it was "clear" that the United States had ordered the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"It is clear that to carry out such a terrorist attack, there was a command from the very top, as they say, the very top for the West is, of course, Washington," Lavrov told the Izvestia news outlet in a video interview.

AFP

World News

Russia

Sergey Lavrov

United States

Attacks

Nord Stream

Gas

Pipelines

