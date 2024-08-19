Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide

The Kremlin said on Monday it "will not talk" to Ukraine given its incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has now stretched into its second week and taken Moscow by surprise.



"At the current stage, given this escapade, we will not talk," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told the Russian Shot Telegram channel, adding that "at the moment, it would be completely inappropriate to enter into a negotiating process."



AFP