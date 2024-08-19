Nicaragua shutters 1,500 NGOs, most of them religious: Government notice

Nicaragua has shuttered 1,500 NGOs, a government notice said Monday, just days after the country passed a regulation requiring non-governmental organizations to work exclusively in "partnership alliances" with state entities.



The move comes as the government of Daniel Ortega has jailed hundreds of opponents, real and perceived, and closed thousands more NGOs, including the Nicaraguan Red Cross and Catholic charities, since protests against his regime in 2018.



AFP