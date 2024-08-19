Ukraine controls over 1,250 km2, 92 settlements in Russia: Zelensky says

2024-08-19 | 14:05
Ukraine controls over 1,250 km2, 92 settlements in Russia: Zelensky says
Ukraine controls over 1,250 km2, 92 settlements in Russia: Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that his forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russia's Kursk region.

"As of today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometers of the enemy's territory and 92 settlements," Zelensky said in a speech to Ukrainian ambassadors.

AFP
 

