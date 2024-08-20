Rocket engine explodes during test at spaceport in Scotland

World News
2024-08-20 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rocket engine explodes during test at spaceport in Scotland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rocket engine explodes during test at spaceport in Scotland

A rocket engine exploded in flames during a test at the SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland, which last year became Britain's first licensed vertical rocket launch site.

BBC footage showed a large explosion late on Monday at the site in the Shetland Islands off the northern coast of Scotland. It spewed great plumes of fire and smoke into the air.

The site had been evacuated prior to the test, and no one was injured, SaxaVord and its German partner, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), said in separate statements.

"This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage," a spokesman for SaxaVord said. "We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations."

RFA said it was trying to gather information to resolve what happened following an "anomaly" during the test, one of a number of trials in the run-up to a launch.

The launch pad had been "saved and is secured," it added.

SaxaVord, which hopes to become the first British site to undertake a vertical satellite launch into space, received a key safety license from regulators in April, paving the way for a launch later this year.

The space market is forecast to be worth over a trillion dollars by 2030 as companies around the world plan to deploy thousands of internet-beaming satellites.

Reuters

World News

Scotland

Rocket

Engine

SaxaVord

Spaceport

LBCI Next
Blinken arrives in Egypt for Gaza truce talks: AFP
Morgan Stanley International chair among missing after yacht sinks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:55

Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting

LBCI
World News
07:43

Barack Obama headlines DNC on Tuesday, will campaign for Harris

LBCI
World News
06:48

Russia says captured key hub of New York in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:27

WHO: Mpox is not the new COVID

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16

US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More