Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky

World News
27-08-2025 | 14:04
High views
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that members of his administration would meet with U.S. officials in New York on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to end the war with Russia.

"Friday, meetings will take place in New York, in the United States, with President (Donald) Trump's team" following "meetings in Switzerland" Thursday, Zelensky said in his daily address on social media.


AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Delegation

US

New York

Zelensky

Denmark summons US charge d'affaires over Greenland 'interference' attempts
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
