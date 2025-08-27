News
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
World News
27-08-2025 | 14:04
Ukraine delegation to meet US officials in New York on Friday: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that members of his administration would meet with U.S. officials in New York on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to end the war with Russia.
"Friday, meetings will take place in New York, in the United States, with President (Donald) Trump's team" following "meetings in Switzerland" Thursday, Zelensky said in his daily address on social media.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Delegation
US
New York
Zelensky
