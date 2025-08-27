Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage

World News
27-08-2025 | 09:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, some 20 km (12.4 miles) offshore from Yilan county, had a depth of 112 km (70 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.


Reuters
 

World News

Taiwan

Earthquake

Coast

Reports

Damage

LBCI Next
Denmark summons US charge d'affaires over Greenland 'interference' attempts
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-03

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-24

WHO reports release of staff member detained by Israeli forces in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-07-30

Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:16

Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros and his son

LBCI
World News
08:27

Trump says he has raised in excess of $1.5 billion since 2024 election

LBCI
World News
08:02

Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese Army Commander meets US Envoy Barrack and Morgan Ortagus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Speaker Berri: Lebanon faces new complications after US delegation visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More