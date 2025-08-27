Taiwan rattled by quake off northeast coast, no immediate reports of damage

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.



The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, some 20 km (12.4 miles) offshore from Yilan county, had a depth of 112 km (70 miles), the weather administration said.



Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.





Reuters