Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros and his son

27-08-2025 | 09:16
Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros and his son
Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros and his son

U.S. President Donald Trump called Wednesday for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family, a favorite target of the right, has secretly funded violent protests around the country.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to a law against taking part in a criminal organization.

World News

United States

Donald Trump

George Soros

Protests

