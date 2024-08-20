Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting

Russia said Tuesday it had summoned a US diplomat over a "provocative" media report from the Ukrainian-held part of its Kursk region, warning it will investigate journalists involved for "illegally" crossing its border.Moscow's foreign ministry said it called in the US embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Stephanie Holmes to "declare a strong protest in connection with the provocative actions of American reporters who illegally entered the Kursk region" and said it planned "necessary investigative actions to bring them to justice."AFP