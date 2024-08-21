News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
World News
2024-08-21 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
Divers searching for six missing people following the sinking of a superyacht off Sicily in a storm have found two bodies, a source close to the search told AFP Wednesday.
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll to three. It was not immediately clear who had been found. The missing include UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and the chairman of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer.
AFP
World News
Italy
Divers
Superyacht
Sicily
Next
Barack Obama says US 'ready' for Harris presidency
US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-19
Body found, six still missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily
World News
2024-08-19
Body found, six still missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily
0
World News
2024-08-19
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
World News
2024-08-19
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
0
World News
2024-08-19
Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters
World News
2024-08-19
Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters
0
World News
2024-08-08
Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East
World News
2024-08-08
Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:32
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
World News
14:32
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
0
World News
11:22
Body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch found on yacht wreck: Daily Telegraph
World News
11:22
Body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch found on yacht wreck: Daily Telegraph
0
Variety and Tech
08:44
'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
Variety and Tech
08:44
'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-17
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
Lebanon News
2024-07-17
Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
0
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
5
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More