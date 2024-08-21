Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source

World News
2024-08-21 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source

Divers searching for six missing people following the sinking of a superyacht off Sicily in a storm have found two bodies, a source close to the search told AFP Wednesday.

The discovery brings the confirmed death toll to three. It was not immediately clear who had been found. The missing include UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and the chairman of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer.

AFP
 

World News

Italy

Divers

Superyacht

Sicily

LBCI Next
Barack Obama says US 'ready' for Harris presidency
US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Body found, six still missing after superyacht sinks off Sicily

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch goes missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Seven missing after sailboat sinks off Sicily: Firefighters

LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:32

US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up

LBCI
World News
11:22

Body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch found on yacht wreck: Daily Telegraph

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:44

'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-20

IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More