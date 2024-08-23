Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed Russian ferry in attack

World News
2024-08-23 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Navy says it destroyed Russian ferry in attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's Navy says it destroyed Russian ferry in attack

Ukraine's Navy confirmed on Friday that it had destroyed a ferry in the Russian port of Kavkaz that was used to deliver fuel and weapons to occupied Crimea.

Local authorities had earlier said the ferry was set ablaze and damaged in Thursday's attack on the port in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

"Another undoubtedly military objective has been destroyed. Its purpose was to provide fuel for the invaders. The ferry sank and this port (Kavkaz) is not usable until the ferry is removed," Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told Ukrainian television.

"It was the ferries that accounted for three quarters of all logistics and were the main channel (of supply)," he added.

The ferry was carrying 30 fuel tanks, said Fyodor Babenkov, district head of the town of Temryuk which includes the port. He said it sustained significant damage as a result of the attack, Kyiv's latest strike on Russian territory as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on.


Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Navy

Destroy

Russia

Ferry

Attack

LBCI Next
Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Ukraine destroys 25 of 38 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
12:05

Cargo ferry sinks in Russian port after Ukrainian aerial attack

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Ukraine repels Russia's air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine's air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

Ukraine: Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement

LBCI
World News
08:20

India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky

LBCI
World News
08:01

China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
08:00

Body of last missing person found after Sicily super yacht sinking

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-16

Irish police probing if army chaplain stabbing had 'terrorism motivation'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More