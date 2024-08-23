Body of last missing person found after Sicily super yacht sinking

Italian rescue divers have found the body of the last person missing after British tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht sank off Sicily, believed to be his daughter Hannah, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.



The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-foot) luxury sail boat carrying 22 passengers and crew, was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized and rapidly sank after being struck by a pre-dawn storm on Monday.



The source did not identify the body as belonging to 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, but she was the only person still unaccounted for. Italian news agency Adnkronos said she was found inside the yacht.





Reuters