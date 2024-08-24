News
Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack
World News
2024-08-24 | 03:48
Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack
Russia has declared a state of emergency in part of the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine after an overnight drone attack, local governor Alexander Gusev said in his Telegram channel.
According to Gusev, Russian forces intercepted five drones. Falling debris ignited a fire, leading to the detonation of explosive materials.
The incident damaged no civilian buildings, but prompted authorities to impose emergency measures in three settlements in the Ostrogozhsky district and evacuate 200 people, he said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Voronezh
Ukraine
Drone
Alexander Gusev
Next
Zelensky signs law banning Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church: Parliament
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
Previous
