Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms

World News
2024-08-24 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms

The top US general began an unannounced visit to the Middle East on Saturday to discuss ways to avoid any new escalation in tensions that could spiral into a broader conflict, as the region braces for a threatened Iranian attack against Israel.

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, began his trip in Jordan and said he will also travel to Egypt and Israel in the coming days to hear the perspectives of military leaders.

His visit comes as the United States is trying to clinch an elusive Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which Brown said would "help bring down the temperature," if achieved.

"At the same time, as I talk to my counterparts, what are the things we can do to deter any type of broader escalation and ensure we're taking all the appropriate steps to (avoid) ... a broader conflict," Brown told Reuters before landing in Jordan.


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

US

Trip

Iran

Threat

Escalation

LBCI Next
RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump
Suspect caught on CCTV in French synagogue attack held Palestinian flag: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-06

US urges Iran to avoid escalation at 'critical moment' for Middle East

LBCI
World News
2024-08-21

Pakistani pilgrim bus overturns in Iran, killing 28

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21

Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?

LBCI
World News
12:22

Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'

LBCI
World News
11:48

Scholz reaffirms Germany's 'unwavering solidarity' to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
11:10

RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-19

UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Prisoner deal negotiations: US optimism meets Israeli doubts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks

LBCI
World News
04:56

Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:00

Hamas delegation en route to Cairo, Al Jazeera sources report

LBCI
World News
03:48

Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29

Netanyahu in dispute with Israeli negotiators over ceasefire conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More