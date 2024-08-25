Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France

World News
2024-08-25 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France

Pavel Durov, the Russian-French billionaire founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested at Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening, TF1 TV and BFM TV said, citing unidentified sources.

Durov was travelling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation.

TF1 and BFM both said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram, and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

Durov faces possible indictment on Sunday, according to French media.

The encrypted Telegram, with close to one billion users, is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the republics of the former Soviet Union. It is ranked as one of the major social media platforms after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Wechat.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The French Interior Ministry and police had no comment.


Reuters

World News

Telegram

Messaging

App

CEO

Arrested

France

LBCI Next
Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-08-21

'Large-scale' outages hit Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:13

Philippines says China vessels ram, water cannon its ship

LBCI
World News
05:12

Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

LBCI
World News
03:31

At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash

LBCI
World News
01:32

Syrian suspect confesses to Germany knife attack: police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:15

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport after Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More