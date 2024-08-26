News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace
World News
2024-08-26 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace
Japan scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese military aircraft "violated" Japanese airspace, the defense ministry said on Monday.
A Chinese aircraft was "confirmed to have violated the territorial airspace of the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture from around 11:29 am to 11:31 am," the ministry said in a statement, adding it had launched "fighter jets on an emergency basis."
AFP
World News
China
Military
Japan
Jets
Violation
Airspace
Defense Ministry
Next
Russian Defense Ministry says attack on Ukraine energy sites 'hit all targets'
French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan condemn Russian military cooperation with China, N. Korea
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan condemn Russian military cooperation with China, N. Korea
0
World News
07:54
Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine
World News
07:54
Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-07-29
China warns US, Japan to 'stop creating imaginary enemies'
World News
2024-07-29
China warns US, Japan to 'stop creating imaginary enemies'
0
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:34
Macron says arrest of Telegram's Durov 'in no way a political decision'
World News
10:34
Macron says arrest of Telegram's Durov 'in no way a political decision'
0
World News
08:31
10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military
World News
08:31
10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military
0
World News
07:54
Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine
World News
07:54
Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine
0
World News
06:53
Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa
World News
06:53
Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
6
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More