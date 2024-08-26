Denmark shuts embassies in Mali, Burkina Faso: foreign ministry

Denmark said Monday it was shutting its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso as part of a new Africa strategy, as military coups have "severely limited the scope for action in the Sahel region."



The foreign ministry said it would open embassies in Senegal, Tunisia, and Rwanda and bolster diplomatic staff at its embassies in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana, while a special representative would be appointed for the African Great Lakes and Sahel region.



AFP