French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denied the arrest of the Russian-born founder of the Telegram messaging app Pavel Durov was political, saying it was up to investigating judges to rule on the case.



"The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter," Macron wrote on X, saying that he had read "false information" concerning France's role in the case.



AFP