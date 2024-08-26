News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues
World News
2024-08-26 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues
Seven people were in hospital, with one in a serious condition, after a fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery, the local governor said on Monday, although the plant said it was operating as normal and production plans would not be affected.
"The fire at the Omsk refinery is under control. The plant's automatic safety system detected a fire in technological equipment ... The company is operating as usual," the refinery - Russia's largest - said in a statement.
It later said that the fire had been contained at the plant, which accounts for some 8 percent of Russia's total oil refining volume.
Vitaly Khotsenko, the local governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that seven people were hospitalised, with one of them in a serious condition.
The plant, controlled by Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), said the fire would not affect its production plan, which it would be able to deliver thanks to additional production capacity.
Some reports on social media said a huge explosion was heard across several districts of the west Siberia city, located around 2,700 km (1,700 miles) east of Moscow.
Two sources familiar with the details said a crude distillation unit, CDU-11, one of two largest primary refining units at the plant, was affected by the fire.
Another primary unit, CDU-10, was already idle due to fire in early August. CDU-10 and CDU-11 each have a production capacity of around 8.6 million metric tons per year.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Several Russian oil refineries have been targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks.
The Omsk refinery processed more than 21 million metric tons (420,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in 2022.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Omsk
Oil Refinery
Fire
Next
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
World News
2024-08-20
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
2024-08-18
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia
World News
2024-08-18
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia
0
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
0
World News
2024-07-22
Tuapse oil refinery damaged in Ukraine drone attack: Russian officials
World News
2024-07-22
Tuapse oil refinery damaged in Ukraine drone attack: Russian officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:08
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says
World News
15:08
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says
0
World News
15:03
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
World News
15:03
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
0
World News
14:12
French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock
World News
14:12
French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
0
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
3
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
4
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
5
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More