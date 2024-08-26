Fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues

World News
2024-08-26 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire at Russia&#39;s Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues

Seven people were in hospital, with one in a serious condition, after a fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery, the local governor said on Monday, although the plant said it was operating as normal and production plans would not be affected.

"The fire at the Omsk refinery is under control. The plant's automatic safety system detected a fire in technological equipment ... The company is operating as usual," the refinery - Russia's largest - said in a statement.

It later said that the fire had been contained at the plant, which accounts for some 8 percent of Russia's total oil refining volume.

Vitaly Khotsenko, the local governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that seven people were hospitalised, with one of them in a serious condition.

The plant, controlled by Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), said the fire would not affect its production plan, which it would be able to deliver thanks to additional production capacity.
 
Some reports on social media said a huge explosion was heard across several districts of the west Siberia city, located around 2,700 km (1,700 miles) east of Moscow.

Two sources familiar with the details said a crude distillation unit, CDU-11, one of two largest primary refining units at the plant, was affected by the fire.

Another primary unit, CDU-10, was already idle due to fire in early August. CDU-10 and CDU-11 each have a production capacity of around 8.6 million metric tons per year.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Several Russian oil refineries have been targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks.

The Omsk refinery processed more than 21 million metric tons (420,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in 2022.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Omsk

Oil Refinery

Fire

LBCI Next
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Tuapse oil refinery damaged in Ukraine drone attack: Russian officials

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:08

At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says

LBCI
World News
15:03

UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
14:12

French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-25

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More