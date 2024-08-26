At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says

2024-08-26 | 15:26
At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says
At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says

At least 30 people were killed in a dam collapse in Sudan, the UN said on Monday, citing local officials, adding that the total number could be much higher.

Twenty villages were also destroyed following the dam's collapse and the homes of 50,000 were destroyed or damaged.

Reuters
 
 

