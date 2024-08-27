Top White House official Jake Sullivan arrives in Beijing for talks

World News
2024-08-27 | 02:24
High views
Top White House official Jake Sullivan arrives in Beijing for talks
Top White House official Jake Sullivan arrives in Beijing for talks

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, according to a video pool.

Sullivan's plane landed at Beijing's Capital Airport just before 2:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), the video showed, and was greeted on the runway by US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

World News

China

US

Jake Sullivan

Beijing

