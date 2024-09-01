UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

World News
2024-09-01 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has issued an emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines for crisis-hit countries in collaboration with the Gavi vaccine alliance, Africa CDC, and the World Health Organization, the organizations said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement.

Under the tender, UNICEF will set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers, the statement said.

This will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay once financing, demand, readiness, and regulatory requirements are confirmed.

The collaboration - which would also include working with the Vaccine Alliance and the Pan American Health Organization as well as with Gavi, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and WHO - would facilitate donations of vaccines from existing stockpiles in high-income countries.

The statement added that WHO is reviewing information submitted by manufacturers on Aug. 23 and expects to complete a review for an emergency use listing by mid-September.

The agency is reviewing applications for emergency licenses for two vaccines made by Bavarian Nordic and Japan's KM Biologics.

Earlier in August, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighboring countries.

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in Congo so far this year with 629 deaths, while over 150 cases have been confirmed in Burundi, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Sweden and Thailand have confirmed cases of the clade Ib type of the virus outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries.

Reuters

World News

United Nations Children's Fund

UNICEF

Mpox

Vaccines

World Health Organization

LBCI Next
Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in push for interfaith harmony
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-30

Mpox vaccines expected to arrive in Congo within days: WHO Chief

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

LBCI
World News
2024-08-22

Thailand confirms Asia's first case of new mpox strain

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

WHO: Mpox is not the new COVID

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:53

Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia

LBCI
World News
00:44

Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in push for interfaith harmony

LBCI
World News
00:07

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

LBCI
World News
06:47

Russia says its forces take control of Kirove in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army announces killing of Hamas commander Wissam Hazem in Jenin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55

Israeli media: Two Israelis killed near Hebron in West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More