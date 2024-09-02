US CENTCOM says: ISIS facilitator captured in joint operation with Syrian Democratic Forces

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that its forces, along with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), captured an ISIS leader.



"During the early morning hours of Sept. 1, CENTCOM forces and SDF captured Khaled Ahmed al-Dandal, an ISIS facilitator assessed to be aiding efforts of detained ISIS fighters to include recently escaped fighters," the US Central Command reported on X.



“Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative ‘ISIS Army’ in detention. If a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond,” stated General Michael Erik Kurilla, US Central Command Commander.

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 2, 2024