US condemns 'unjustified' arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate

2024-09-03 | 12:51
US condemns 'unjustified' arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate

The White House on Tuesday rejected an arrest warrant issued by a Venezuelan court for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims to have won the country's disputed July presidential election.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Washington and its allies condemned the "unjustified arrest warrant." He added: "This is just another example of Mr Maduro's efforts to maintain power by force," referring to President Nicolas Maduro, who was declared the poll's winner.

AFP

