Russian attack kills 2, wounds 23 in Ukraine's Lviv

World News
2024-09-04 | 01:00
High views
Russian attack kills 2, wounds 23 in Ukraine's Lviv
0min
Russian attack kills 2, wounds 23 in Ukraine's Lviv

A Russian attack on western Ukraine killed two people and wounded at least 23 others, the governor of Lviv region said Wednesday.

"The number of victims as a result of the night attack on Lviv has increased to 23," the region's governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram, sending his "condolences to the families of the two people we lost tonight."

AFP

World News

Russia

Attack

Ukraine

Lviv

War

UK's decision to suspend some arms for Israel frustrates both sides
Grand jury indicts Texas woman in attempted drowning of Palestinian American girl
