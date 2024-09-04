Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says

World News
2024-09-04 | 15:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says

Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of actions by state-funded news outlet RT to influence the 2024 US presidential election, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We believe Mr. Putin was witting of these actions," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said after Washington indicted two RT employees and imposed sanctions on its top editors.

"He was witting of RT's activities."

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

White House

John Kirby

LBCI Next
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

US' 'concerned' about closer ties between Russia, N. Korea: White House says

LBCI
World News
13:55

US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department

LBCI
World News
04:20

Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:27

Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement

LBCI
World News
13:55

US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department

LBCI
World News
11:59

US Navy sailor detained in Venezuela: US official says

LBCI
World News
11:30

UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17

Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More