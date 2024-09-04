News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says
World News
2024-09-04 | 15:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of actions by state-funded news outlet RT to influence the 2024 US presidential election, the White House said on Wednesday.
"We believe Mr. Putin was witting of these actions," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said after Washington indicted two RT employees and imposed sanctions on its top editors.
"He was witting of RT's activities."
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
White House
John Kirby
Next
Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-19
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit
World News
2024-06-19
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit
0
World News
2024-06-17
US' 'concerned' about closer ties between Russia, N. Korea: White House says
World News
2024-06-17
US' 'concerned' about closer ties between Russia, N. Korea: White House says
0
World News
13:55
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
World News
13:55
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
0
World News
04:20
Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia
World News
04:20
Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:27
Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement
World News
14:27
Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement
0
World News
13:55
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
World News
13:55
US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department
0
World News
11:59
US Navy sailor detained in Venezuela: US official says
World News
11:59
US Navy sailor detained in Venezuela: US official says
0
World News
11:30
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
World News
11:30
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More