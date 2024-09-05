Pope says wars, environmental crisis 'threaten future of humanity'

2024-09-05 | 00:03
Pope says wars, environmental crisis 'threaten future of humanity'
Pope says wars, environmental crisis 'threaten future of humanity'

Pope Francis said Thursday that conflicts and environmental crisis were threatening the future of humanity, calling for religious unity to solve global problems after signing a joint declaration at an Indonesian mosque.

"We take on the responsibility to address the serious and sometimes dramatic crises that threaten the future of humanity such as wars and conflicts... and the environmental crisis, which is an obstacle to the growth and co-existence of peoples," he said in a speech in Jakarta.

AFP

