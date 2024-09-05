News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Magnitude 6 quake strikes north coast of Papua New Guinea
World News
2024-09-05 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 6 quake strikes north coast of Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck near the north coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Magnitude
Papua New Guinea
German Research Centre for Geosciences
Next
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
US negotiators racing to present new Gaza ceasefire proposal, sources tell Reuters
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
0
World News
00:51
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
World News
00:51
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
0
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
0
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
0
World News
00:51
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
World News
00:51
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
0
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
0
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
23:58
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
World News
23:58
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
0
World News
2024-07-02
Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
World News
2024-07-02
Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
4
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
6
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More