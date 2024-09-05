Russia to target US media in response to move against RT

World News
2024-09-05
High views
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT

Moscow will target US media in response to the United States actions against Russian state broadcaster RT, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two RT employees for what was described as a scheme to hire a US company to produce online content to influence the November presidential election.

Zakharova described the move as a "witch hunt" and said it was aimed at scaring the US population.

"There will be a response to the actions of the United States authorities which directly contradict their obligations in the areas of providing free access to information and media pluralism," Zakharova said.

Moscow's measures could mirror those of Washington or take some other form, she added.

Reuters

World News

Russia

United States

Moscow

Media

RT

Maria Zakharova

