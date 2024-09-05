News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
31
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
World News
2024-09-05 | 00:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia to target US media in response to move against RT
Moscow will target US media in response to the United States actions against Russian state broadcaster RT, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two RT employees for what was described as a scheme to hire a US company to produce online content to influence the November presidential election.
Zakharova described the move as a "witch hunt" and said it was aimed at scaring the US population.
"There will be a response to the actions of the United States authorities which directly contradict their obligations in the areas of providing free access to information and media pluralism," Zakharova said.
Moscow's measures could mirror those of Washington or take some other form, she added.
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Moscow
Media
RT
Maria Zakharova
Next
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-03
Putin meets Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar: Russian media pool
World News
2024-09-03
Putin meets Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar: Russian media pool
0
World News
2024-08-20
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
World News
2024-08-20
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
0
World News
2024-08-01
Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport
World News
2024-08-01
Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
World News
01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
0
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
World News
00:44
Guterres warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief is recipe for social unrest
0
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
World News
00:37
Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting
0
World News
00:23
Magnitude 6 quake strikes north coast of Papua New Guinea
World News
00:23
Magnitude 6 quake strikes north coast of Papua New Guinea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Israel discovers unidentified bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01
Israel discovers unidentified bodies in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-28
Israel's "Summer Camps" campaign: West Bank becomes new front in the ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-28
Israel's "Summer Camps" campaign: West Bank becomes new front in the ongoing war
0
World News
23:58
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
World News
23:58
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
4
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
6
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More