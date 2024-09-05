South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record

2024-09-05 | 01:06
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record
South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record

South Korea recorded its highest average summertime temperature since such records began half a century ago, the weather agency said Thursday, nearly two degrees higher than the historic average.

From June to August, the average temperature in the country was 25.6 degrees Celsius (78.08 Fahrenheit), and "temperatures remained higher than in previous years, even during the monsoon season when temperatures traditionally drop," the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

